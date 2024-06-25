Duralex Lys Extra Large Glass Plates - Tempered, Heat Resistant - 280mm - Pack of 6

This set of 6 Lys Glass Dinner Plates from French glassware specialists Duralex brings sleek and subtle elegance to your dinner table, crafted from materials that offer the very highest standard of durability, usability and practicality.

Forged from fully-tempered glass, Duralex tableware has been proven to be more than twice as strong as regular annealed glass, giving you supreme confidence in these dishes' long term usability whether in the home or in the busiest professional restaurants.

A thermal shock rating of 130 degrees makes these plates safe to use in the dishwasher, freezer and microwave, allowing you to seamlessly swap between the three without fear of cracking or weakening. Perfectly practical - refrigerate, reheat, rinse and repeat again and again.

If you're looking to upgrade your tableware with dishes that are certain to shine for years to come, the Duralex Lys range of Glass Dinner Plates is simply it