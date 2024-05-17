Argon Tableware Round Woven Seagrass Placemats - 30cm - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Beautiful hand crafted Sea Grass Placemats which come in a set of 6. Add a traditional style to your home, with these natural placemats. They will fit in any space in your home. The simplicity of these placemats will add texture to you dinner table or a subtle touch on a coffee table.These placemats are made of dried and woven sea grass, and we have them available in 3 different designs so you can create a nice mix and match combination!Part of our expanding Argon Tableware Range.

