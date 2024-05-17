Nicola Spring Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Mug - 330ml - Navy - Pack of 6

The Nicola Spring range of Floral Hand Printed Patterned China Tea and Coffee Mugs is a great way to bring a spoonful of vibrant colour and charming vintage style to your kitchen and dining table crockery collection.

Crafted from high quality porcelain, these mugs have been built to perfectly withstand the rigours of the modern home. Safe for use in both the microwave and dishwasher alike, the functionality of these cups expands far beyond your typical tea and coffee - why not jump on one of the hottest up-and-coming culinary trends and wow your guests with some decadent mug cakes?

Each piece has been lovingly decorated with a floral pattern inspired by classic Japanese print design. Since each pattern is applied by hand, every mug made is truly unique to you!

A large 330ml capacity allows for generous servings of your favourite tea or coffee - perfect for lattes, or even for those pulling an all-nighter who need to save on trips to the coffee pot!

With a wide variety of matching kitchenware and dining crockery available, whatever your taste, you can be sure that Nicola Spring has everything you need to perfectly realise whatever your vision of home may be.