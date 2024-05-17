Harbour Housewares Glass Square Coasters - 10cm - Clear - Pack of 6

Add a touch of understated class and sophistication to any decor, while protecting table tops and surfaces from stains and scratches, with this set of 6 Square Glass Coasters from Harbour Housewares.

Each piece in our collection of glass placemats has been crafted from fully-tempered glass to provide exceptional strength and durability, as well as a resistance to high heat that allows you to rest your favourite fresh hot cup of tea or coffee without fear of scorching.

A series of rubber feet on the underside help secure your coaster (and the contents of your cup!) in place.

Best of all, these mats can be simply wiped clean once finished with for an easy restoration to pristine condition!