Argon Tableware Square Slate Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Made from genuine natural slate, each piece has been individually cut to give a unique finish, sure to suit any style of dining room decor while satisfying one of the hottest tableware trends of recent years. Soft, padded feet on the base prevent scratches, ensuring both mat and table will remain looking their best for years to come. Equally suited to both home and professional use, care and cleaning of these pieces couldn't be simpler - simply wipe with a damp cloth at the end of the night to leave them looking as good as new.

Made from genuine natural slate, each piece has been individually cut to give a unique finish, sure to suit any style of dining room decor while satisfying one of the hottest tableware trends of recent years. Soft, padded feet on the base prevent scratches, ensuring both mat and table will remain looking their best for years to come. Equally suited to both home and professional use, care and cleaning of these pieces couldn't be simpler - simply wipe with a damp cloth at the end of the night to leave them looking as good as new.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.