Harbour Housewares Metal Children's Hangers - Gold - Pack of 10

Keep wardrobes, clothing cupboards and stockrooms organised and tidy with the Metal Coat Hanger collection from Harbour Housewares.

Perfect for places where space is at a premium, these lightweight hangers will help store shirts, blouses, blazers, knitwear and more with maximum efficiency.

Twin shoulder notches help to keep strappy dresses, vests and even cardigans secure without slipping, while a handy trouser bar offers the opportunity to house an entire outfit on a single hanger to help save on storage space.

The twisted wire hook will hang tough over rails of all shapes and sizes, while the classic gold finish adds timeless elegance tailored to suit any style!