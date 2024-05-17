Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cm

When it comes to chopping boards, let?s face it, they can be dull and a little boring, not adding much of a look to the most used room in the home, your kitchen.The Argon Tableware heart shaped marble chopping board is here to change that! With its gorgeous hand cut heart shape and glossy marble top it is sure to impress anyone who sets eyes on it!Being marble, each piece has an individual look and feel so rest assured, your piece is like no other. Padded feet ensure the marble won?t scratch your kitchen surface.Wipe clean only.