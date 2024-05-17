Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cm
image 1 of Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cmimage 2 of Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cmimage 3 of Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cmimage 4 of Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cmimage 5 of Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cm

Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

Argon Tableware Heart Marble Chopping Board - 23 x 27cm
When it comes to chopping boards, let?s face it, they can be dull and a little boring, not adding much of a look to the most used room in the home, your kitchen.The Argon Tableware heart shaped marble chopping board is here to change that! With its gorgeous hand cut heart shape and glossy marble top it is sure to impress anyone who sets eyes on it!Being marble, each piece has an individual look and feel so rest assured, your piece is like no other. Padded feet ensure the marble won?t scratch your kitchen surface.Wipe clean only.

View all Food Preparation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here