Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbel
image 1 of Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbelimage 2 of Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbelimage 3 of Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbelimage 4 of Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbelimage 5 of Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbel

Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.99

£55.99/each

Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbel
This stylish base is a perfect accessory to have to complete your parasol. Thebase is made from marble with a metal upright to hold the parasol. It can accommodate most poles from Diameter.3.4cm / Diameter.3.8cm / Diameter.4.8cm. As the base is made of marble it is heavy and to make it easier to move around there is a handle and wheels on the sides to make it effortless to relocate. A great product to have in your garden or patio, this will complete your garden set.
Made from marble and stainless steelSuitable for Dia.3.4cm/3.8cm/4.8cm umbrella poleWith 2 foot pads for preventing direct touch

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here