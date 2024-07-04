Outsunny 25KG Umbrella Base Parasol Holder Outdoor Wheel Marbel

This stylish base is a perfect accessory to have to complete your parasol. Thebase is made from marble with a metal upright to hold the parasol. It can accommodate most poles from Diameter.3.4cm / Diameter.3.8cm / Diameter.4.8cm. As the base is made of marble it is heavy and to make it easier to move around there is a handle and wheels on the sides to make it effortless to relocate. A great product to have in your garden or patio, this will complete your garden set.