image 1 of Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khaki
image 1 of Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khakiimage 2 of Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khakiimage 3 of Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khakiimage 4 of Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khakiimage 5 of Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khaki

Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khaki

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Khaki
Enjoy the sun the safe way - keep yourself protected with this garden umbrella parasol from Outsunny. The overhanging design means it's can be positioned on the edge of tables to give you shade. The large polyester canopy provides plenty of shade and reduces the risk of direct UV damage and sunstroke. The canopy is connected to the tough metal frame with 18 fibreglass ribs for extra strength and stability. It's finished with a hand crank, which opens and closes the canopy smoothly and easily.
Metal pole for a tough structureCanopy angle easily adjusts with the push buttonVent on canopy top for better airflow

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here