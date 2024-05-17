Ashley Velvet Coat Hangers - Grey - Pack of 5

These slim space-saving coat hangers have a cascade design to enable them to hang onto other hangers to utilise your wardrobe space.

They are manufactured with an anti-slip soft touch velvet coating, 360 degree swivel hook with zinc finish & notched shoulders with smooth rounded edges.

The integral upper bar is ideal for hanging trousers, scarves, ties etc.

Approx Size: W45 x H24.5cm