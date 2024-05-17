Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Fruit Bowl - 31.5cm - Navy

Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Salad / Fruit / Serving Bowl, you can present everything from salads to sharing starters in a fashionable way and add colour to your table setting.

Versatile and durable, this bowl is sure to become a favourite for everyday dining and entertaining.

Microwave safe for reheating food with ease

Simple to clean in the dishwasher

Coordinates with other pieces from the Nicola Spring collection.