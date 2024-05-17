HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Water

This HOMCOM standing clothing steamer makes it quick and easy to remove tough wrinkles from clothes, linens, curtains, upholstery, and more. The removable 1.7-liter tank heats up super quickly in under 45 seconds and provides 45 minutes of stable steam. The adjustable poles make for easy storage, while the hanger keeps garments in place while steaming, making this an excellent garment steamer for clothes.