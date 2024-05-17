Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Water
image 1 of HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Waterimage 2 of HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Waterimage 3 of HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Waterimage 4 of HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Waterimage 5 of HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Water

HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Water

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM Upright Garment Clothes Steamer with 6 Steam Setting 1.7L Water
This HOMCOM standing clothing steamer makes it quick and easy to remove tough wrinkles from clothes, linens, curtains, upholstery, and more. The removable 1.7-liter tank heats up super quickly in under 45 seconds and provides 45 minutes of stable steam. The adjustable poles make for easy storage, while the hanger keeps garments in place while steaming, making this an excellent garment steamer for clothes.
1.7L water tank can be removed to refill waterHeats up in 45 secondsBuiltin garment hanger and fabric brush

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here