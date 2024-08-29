Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Parasol Banana Umbrella with Crank & Tilt Beige

Stylish garden parasol with base included, superior in material and excellent in workmanship. This fascinating large garden parasol is easy to match any villa, garden, swimming pool, plaza etc. It is also an amazing addition to your Rattan furniture or outdoor dinner table. Perfect use for basking and enjoying sun shining. Ideal for covering spas and breakfast in garden and such relaxing leisure. Please note, cross base is included, but weights are required.