Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Rice Bowls - 12cm - Blue - Pack of 6

Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Rice / Dessert Bowl, from breakfast cereals to rice entrees to decadent desserts, you can present everything in a fashionable way and add colour to your table setting.

Versatile and durable, this bowl is sure to become a favourite for everyday dining and entertaining.

Shabby chic hand printed pattern.

Microwave safe for reheating food with ease.

Simple to clean in the dishwasher.

Coordinates with other pieces from the Nicola Spring collection.