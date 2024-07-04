Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Green
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Greenimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Greenimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Greenimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Greenimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Green

Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.99

£55.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Green
Stylishly make of the sun outdoors with this large garden umbrella from Outsunny. Built from wood, the main pole is extremely strong and stable and has been built to last for years to come. Made from 180g/ square metre polyester, the canopy will protect you from sunlight, UV and light rain, making it ideal for sitting out all day long. It's the ideal blend of beauty and functionality.
2 x 3m parasol supported by 6 wooden ribs.Stylish wooden parasolsuperior in materialPerfect for protecting you from the searing sun

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here