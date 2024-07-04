Outsunny Wooden Garden Parasol Sun Shade Patio Umbrella Canopy Green

Stylishly make of the sun outdoors with this large garden umbrella from Outsunny. Built from wood, the main pole is extremely strong and stable and has been built to last for years to come. Made from 180g/ square metre polyester, the canopy will protect you from sunlight, UV and light rain, making it ideal for sitting out all day long. It's the ideal blend of beauty and functionality.