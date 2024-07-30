Outsunny 2m Beach Umbrella Sun Shelter Umbrella UV Protection Blue

The Outsunny beach parasol umbrella is an ideal accessory for optimum protection from UV rays . The portable parasol acts as an effective sun shade with side covering to keep the wind away. Includes ground nails, hooks and PVC carry care for easy transportation. The inner silver coating to the polyester fabric of this garden umbrella offers a UPF-50 level protection. Height adjustable with telescope pole design make this sun parasol umbrella an ideal choice.