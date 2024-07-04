Outsunny 3m Garden Banana Parasol Cantilever Umbrella, Dark Green

If you're looking to extend your patio time into the evening hours, then you are going to love the large garden parasol from Outsunny. The cantilever design keeps the pole out of the way. This UV, and fade resistant umbrella is constructed with heavy duty polyester fabric and a rust-free, powder coated steel frame to gives stronger support. Our garden umbrella parasol can not only provide plenty of shade on hot days but also create a suitable atmosphere in your outdoor living areas.