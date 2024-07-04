Outsunny 3(m) Garden Banana Parasol Cantilever Umbrella, Coffee

Stylish garden umbrella parasol, superior in material and excellent in workmanship.This fascinating parasol is easy to match any villa, garden, Courtyard, swimming pool, plaza etc. It is also an amazing addition for your Rattan furniture or outdoor dinner table. Diameter 3M hanging garden parasol hangs over your dining set or garden set. Perfect use for basking and enjoying sun shining. Our cantilever patio umbrella is ideal for covering spas and breakfast in garden and such relaxing leisure.