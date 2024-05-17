Outsunny Sun Umbrella Parasol Patio Rectangular 2M x 1.3M Off-White

Make the sunny days even brighter with this oblong parasol from Outsunny. Made from aluminium, the pole provides strength and durability for years to come and supports the large canopy shade with four ribs for extra strength. Adjustable to different angles, the shade can provide sun shelter in many different directions up to 2.5 square metre in total, which is great for staying out all day long. It will perfectly protect you whilst you enjoy the warm and sunny weather.