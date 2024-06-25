Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopy
image 1 of Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopyimage 2 of Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopyimage 3 of Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopyimage 4 of Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopy

Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£36.99

£36.99/each

Outsunny 2.5m Wood Garden Parasol Patio Outdoor Wooden Umbrella Canopy
Sunny days are great, but sometimes you just need a little shade. Other times you need to beat the rain or wind. Relax outside on any type of day with a protective outdoor umbrella from Outsunny with this superior material and excellent workmanship umbrella. It's never too early to start planning your own personal summertime oasis and Outsunny is the leader in making your patio and backyard more comfortable and inviting.
2.5m parasol supported by 6 wooden ribsTeak colour spray paint environmentally friendlyComes with a gourdshaped top

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here