Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinet
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinetimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinetimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinetimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinetimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinet

Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£117.99

£117.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Garden Two-Door Storage Shed, Fir Wood Cabinet
Keep all your garden essentials efficiently organised and beautifully stored away with this garden storage cabinet from Outsunny. Crafted from solid fir wood with a top coat, this garden storage utility is resistant to stains, water, corrosion and mildew to ensure long term use against everyday wear and tear. Inside os the vertical storage shed are two spacious and sturdy shelves with shutter style doors that provide enough ventilation when closed. On the shed top sits a tilted roof with a felt top to stop any water build-up. This outdoor shed is the perfect storage compartment for your gardening tools, outerwear and shoes and more.
Helps to prevent liquids seepingAllows you to store and organise your garden toolsRoof is tilted so water doesn't collect

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here