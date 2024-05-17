Outsunny 9 x 6FT Galvanised Garden Storage Shed with Door, Yellow

This Outsunny outdoor storage shed is a safe and protective way for keeping tools, equipment and outerwear stored. This corner garden shed is also spacious enough as a bike storage shed for the outdoor adventurers. Made from corrugated steel, the galvanised shed is strong, fitted with a sloped shed to prevent rainwater building up. Two clear front panels allow sunlight to drench through - outdoor sheds easy to see inside. Complete with two lockable sliding doors to enter and leave with ease.