Outsunny 9'x6' Galvanised Metal Garden Shed Tool Storage Shed Green

Garden storage shed just got serious. Go for this swish and spacious 9ft x 7.5ft motorcycle shelter from Outsunny. A metal frame for a strong core structure, with ground pegs included to pin to the ground for extra stability. It comes with a plastic fabric cover, keeping inside sheltered from light wind and rain. The front and back doors allows easy access in and out it's ideal for riding your bike outdoors. Whatever it is - garden/outdoor equipment, outdoor bike storage will keep safe.