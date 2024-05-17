Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Training
image 1 of PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Trainingimage 2 of PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Trainingimage 3 of PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Trainingimage 4 of PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Trainingimage 5 of PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Training

PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Training

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£33.99

£33.99/each

PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Training
This dog toilet is an ideal solution for your puppy training. It is non-toxic and easy to clean with warm soapy water. Made of high quality PP, PE material, it does no harm to pet health, can hold a lot of liquid, and keep your dog warm and comfortable. When your dog does not go outside in bad weather, it is a place to relieve. It is weather proof and sanitary, you may leave it on outside balcony and patio.
2 layerlawn and trayTray has a urine drawerwell drainedDetachable and washableweather proof

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here