PawHut Dog Toilet Pet Potty 2 Layer Grass Mat Trainer Tray Training

This dog toilet is an ideal solution for your puppy training. It is non-toxic and easy to clean with warm soapy water. Made of high quality PP, PE material, it does no harm to pet health, can hold a lot of liquid, and keep your dog warm and comfortable. When your dog does not go outside in bad weather, it is a place to relieve. It is weather proof and sanitary, you may leave it on outside balcony and patio.