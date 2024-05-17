Pawhut Elevated Pet Bed Dog Cool Cot Sleep Portable Basket Red

Give your pet their own resting and relaxing spot with this lifted pet bed from PawHut. Made from metal, the strong and resilient frame is covered with texteline fabric, allowing your dog to breathe comfortably - perfect for at night and the summer. Featuring four legs, the elevated design is ideal for placing outside to keep your dog off the dirt to keep them clean and its lightweight design allows you to carry, store and take with you when travelling, with a carry bag included. It will soon become their favourite spot to lie on.