Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Top

This PawHut Dog Kennel provides your dogs with a comfortable and cozy shelter they dream of. Built of the solid and weather resistant fir wood, our wooden dog kennel is made for years of use with very little maintenance. The elevated floor can keep the floor warm and dry in the winter and cool in the summer. The cleaning work can be quite easy as you just need to open the roof and clean the dirt out. With the slant asphaltic roof, this puppy pen is in excellent drainage.