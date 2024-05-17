Marketplace.
image 1 of Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Top
image 1 of Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Topimage 2 of Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Topimage 3 of Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Topimage 4 of Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Topimage 5 of Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Top

Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Top

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Pawhut 82cm Elevated Dog Kennel Wooden Pet House Outdoor with Open Top
This PawHut Dog Kennel provides your dogs with a comfortable and cozy shelter they dream of. Built of the solid and weather resistant fir wood, our wooden dog kennel is made for years of use with very little maintenance. The elevated floor can keep the floor warm and dry in the winter and cool in the summer. The cleaning work can be quite easy as you just need to open the roof and clean the dirt out. With the slant asphaltic roof, this puppy pen is in excellent drainage.
Safedrywarm hiding place for petsWaterproof surface for indoor/outdoor useThe roof can be open for easy cleaning

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here