PawHut Hamster Cage Wooden 5-Tier Mouse Play House for Small Animal

This Pawhut gerbil cage is a great place for your small pets to have as their home, offers plenty of room with 4 tiers. Made using natural wood with a mesh top opening, this allows for air circulation and easy access to your pets. The front of the syrian hamster cage is plexiglass fronted for viewing, 2 doors on the second and fourth tiers for you to access the rest of the cage. The dwarf hamster cage sits above the floor and is a great home for your pets. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size