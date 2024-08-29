PawHut 43 Inch Heavy Duty Pet Cage with Wheels | Metal Dog Kennel

Ideal for both puppies and adult dogs, the PawHut dog crate offers exceptional convenience. Use the metal dog crate for anything from potty training or house training to regulate house rules and boundaries-or simply as a safe, secure place for your pet to rest and relax. The steel cage includes strong welds at stress points and strong latch on the door. The durable powder coated finish is also rust-resistant. Goal is to keep your pets happy and healthy, while proving accessibility and easy cleaning for you. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size