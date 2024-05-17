PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Green

This convertible bike trailer for dogs from PawHut, is a great way to get them outdoors whenever. The mesh zippered screen on the front and back allow easy access inside this dog trolley, with the mesh side windows for them to see whilst on their journeys. Features four tyres for a smooth ride, finished with an inner leash to keep them strapped inside.