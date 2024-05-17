Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Green
image 1 of PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Greenimage 2 of PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Greenimage 3 of PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Greenimage 4 of PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Greenimage 5 of PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Green

PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£81.99

£81.99/each

PawHut 2-In-1 Dog Bike Trailer Stroller with Universal Wheel Green
This convertible bike trailer for dogs from PawHut, is a great way to get them outdoors whenever. The mesh zippered screen on the front and back allow easy access inside this dog trolley, with the mesh side windows for them to see whilst on their journeys. Features four tyres for a smooth ride, finished with an inner leash to keep them strapped inside.
Twoinone designCan be pushedor attached to your bikeTwo side windows so they can see outside

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here