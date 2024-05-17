PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Green

PawHut's pet bike trailer ensures hassle-free travel with pets. Whether it's for strolls or longer bike adventures, pets will sit comfortably in the spacious cart, enjoying popping their head through the top mesh for fresh air. The red flag and reflector alert those around you from multiple directions, keeping you safe and visible. The included leash keeps them safely strapped in, giving you peace of mind. A great outdoor solution, ensuring both comfort and safety.