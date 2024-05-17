Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Green
image 1 of PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Greenimage 2 of PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Greenimage 3 of PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Greenimage 4 of PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Greenimage 5 of PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Green

PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£94.99

£94.99/each

PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Bike Trailer, Foldable for Medium Dogs - Green
PawHut's pet bike trailer ensures hassle-free travel with pets. Whether it's for strolls or longer bike adventures, pets will sit comfortably in the spacious cart, enjoying popping their head through the top mesh for fresh air. The red flag and reflector alert those around you from multiple directions, keeping you safe and visible. The included leash keeps them safely strapped in, giving you peace of mind. A great outdoor solution, ensuring both comfort and safety.
Foldable to pack up during the cold seasonWaterweather and faderesistant fabricSafety flag and reflector for alerting others

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here