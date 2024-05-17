image 1 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel White
image 1 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel Whiteimage 2 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel Whiteimage 3 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel Whiteimage 4 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel Whiteimage 5 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel White

PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel White
Make meal times easier for your pets with this cat bowl with stand from PawHut. With an MDF base that has been built to provide years of use, it features two round stainless steel bowls. Durable, hygienic and dishwasher safe, both bowls are easy to look after and safe for your pets to use and are great used together for both food and drink. In an elevated design, the base helps make eating cleaner and easier for your pets, aiding digestion and putting less strain on the neck.
Stainless steel double bowls designStable and prevention of slidingEasy to clean feeding table

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here