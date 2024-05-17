PawHut Raised Dog Bowls Pet Feeder Elevated Stainless Steel White

Make meal times easier for your pets with this cat bowl with stand from PawHut. With an MDF base that has been built to provide years of use, it features two round stainless steel bowls. Durable, hygienic and dishwasher safe, both bowls are easy to look after and safe for your pets to use and are great used together for both food and drink. In an elevated design, the base helps make eating cleaner and easier for your pets, aiding digestion and putting less strain on the neck.