OHS Pet Dog Blanket Crate Paw Puppy Animal Mat, 120x150cm

This pet fleece throw from OHS will bring both comfort and warmth to your furry friend. The super soft microfibre material means this pet blanket is supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively on top of your dogs bed. Finished with a modern paw print design, this blanket throw over is extremely versatile and will keep your dog cosy and warm all night long. This pet blanket is also ideal to throw over your sofa to protect from those occasional mucky or wet paws! Pet Blanket Throw Ideal as a dog bed blanket or throw over for furniture such as couches, bed, and sofa beds.