Dreamscene Unicorn Duvet Cover with Pillowcase Set, Single - Blush Pink

This 2-in-1 reversible duvet cover set will be sure to brighten your room with it's dreamy unicorn design. The reverse side features a star stripe pattern and the bedding set comes with matching pillow case(s). This colourful unicorn duvet is made from a soft polycotton blend, 50% cotton and 50% polyester. This bedding set is soft, comfortable and durable, allowing for a relaxing nights sleep.