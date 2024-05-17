Dreamscene Star 3kg Teddy Fleece Weighted Blanket, 100x150cm - Blush Pink

This star printed super soft weighted blanket has been expertly crafted to relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety and ADHD. With the added sensory effect teddy fleece reverse layer you will be warm and cosy and this will ultimately help promote a soothing and deeper sleep. This size and weight has been created for children specifically so they can enjoy bed time every night, and the weight simulates a hug and stimulate a longer, more deeper sleep. Using the revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across the entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 5 inch pockets and microfibre cover, ensures this blanket is healthy, breathable, durable, and overall comforting, whilst also stimulating the stress points. This Dreamscene sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Please note: This product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves.