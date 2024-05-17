Paw Patrol Kids Weighted Blanket 3kg Sensory Sleep Therapy, 100x150cm - Blue

Paw Patrol Friends Weighted Blanket the ultimate way to snuggle into a world of adventures and dreams! This isn't just your ordinary blanket; it's designed to wrap your child in a comforting hug that's as soothing as a pup's wagging tail. Whether they're going on rescue missions or creating their own Paw Patrol stories, this weighted blanket creates a cosy haven that promotes relaxation and restful sleep. Perfect for winding down after a day of playtime, watching Paw Patrol episodes, or simply unwinding with a book, it's a must-have for every young Paw Patrol enthusiast. With its soft texture and pup-tastic charm, bedtime has never been this exciting and tranquil. Make sleep an adventure with this fantastic weighted blanket!