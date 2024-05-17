Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cm
image 1 of OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cmimage 2 of OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cmimage 3 of OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cmimage 4 of OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cmimage 5 of OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cm

OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.49

£8.49/each

OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 110x160cm
Enhance the safety and stability of your rugs with our Anti Slip Under Rug Mat. Designed with a neutral colour, this mat seamlessly blends with any decor style. Crafted from high-quality materials, this mat provides a strong grip to prevent your rugs from slipping or sliding on any type of flooring. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it an ideal choice for high-traffic areas in your home or office. The rug is easy to cut-to-size, to ensure the perfect fit for any size rug.
Slip resistant improving home safetyCan be trimmed to sizePrevents any damage to flooring underneath

View all Rugs & Mats

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here