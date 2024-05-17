Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Cream
image 1 of OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Creamimage 2 of OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Creamimage 3 of OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Creamimage 4 of OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Cream

OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.49

£12.49/each

OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Cream
Upgrade your home with our sherpa fleece throw blanket made with thick tassels design is perfect to snuggle up with and keep warm this winter. Fleece blanket is a versatile throw that can be used as a decorative couch cover, bed throw or over sofa throw. Take winter blanket away with you as a travel blanket or pet blanket. Sherpa fleece blanket crafted from 100% polyester and sized at 125cm x 150cm, ideal for single or double beds.
Thick warm sherpa fleeceDecorative tassel trim detailingVersatile for yourself or your pets

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here