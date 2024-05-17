OHS Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Tassel, 125x150cm - Cream

Upgrade your home with our sherpa fleece throw blanket made with thick tassels design is perfect to snuggle up with and keep warm this winter. Fleece blanket is a versatile throw that can be used as a decorative couch cover, bed throw or over sofa throw. Take winter blanket away with you as a travel blanket or pet blanket. Sherpa fleece blanket crafted from 100% polyester and sized at 125cm x 150cm, ideal for single or double beds.