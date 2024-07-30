Sienna Fluffy Fleece 6kg Weighted Blanket Sensory, 125x180cm - Silver

Sienna super soft fluffy weighted blanket for adults and children / kids is engineered to provide a relaxing sleep experience using deep touch pressure therapy. With the added plush coral fleece layer this will ensure ultimate comfort and extra warmth.

WARNING:

• This blanket is not recommended for use by persons under the age or 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone suffering from respiratory disorders including asthma or anyone with circulatory issues including diabetes.

• The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the user's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket.

• The user must be able to remove the blanket by themselves.

• Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight.