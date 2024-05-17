Dreamscene Gaming Fleece Blanket, 120x150cm - Black

This gaming print fleece throw is made from a soft polar fleece blanket. It's supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively at the end of the bed. It is manufactured using a super soft lightweight fleece polyester material and finished with a multicolour video game inspired print. This blanket throw over is extremely versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an ideal gift for any occasion. Lightweight so will be perfect to throw over furniture such as couches, bed, and sofa beds. Also great for use on your travels or camping trips for snuggling up to.