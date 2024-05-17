image 1 of OHS Kids 3kg Space Weighted Blanket Teddy Fleece Sensory Anxiety Sleep Therapy, 110x150cm - Navy Blue
OHS Kids 3kg Space Weighted Blanket Teddy Fleece Sensory Anxiety Sleep Therapy, 110x150cm - Navy Blue

This space printed super soft teddy weighted blanket from our OHS Junior range, and has been expertly crafted to help relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety and ADHD. This size and weight has been created for children specifically so they can enjoy bed time every night, and the weight simulates a hug and stimulate a longer more deeper sleep. Using the revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across the entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 5 inch pockets and microfibre cover, ensures this blanket is healthy, breathable, durable, and overall comforting, whilst also stimulating the stress points. This OHS sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Please note: This product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves.
Equal stitched pockets that spread evenlyEngineered to provide a relaxing sleep experienceMaterial is breathable comfortable and durable

