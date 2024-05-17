OHS 3kg Kids Weighted Blanket PlayStation Sensory Sleep Therapy, 100x150cm

Introducing the PlayStation Player Weighted Blanket 3kg - the ultimate way to level up your child's sleep experience! This isn't just any blanket; it's designed to cocoon your little gamer in a comforting embrace that's as soothing as a pause in a high-stakes game. Whether they're exploring virtual worlds or conquering challenges, this weighted blanket creates a calming haven that promotes relaxation and peaceful sleep. Perfect for unwinding after a day of virtual victories, PlayStation adventures, or simply getting lost in a good book, it's a must-have for every young PlayStation enthusiast's bedroom. With its plush texture and gaming-inspired charm, bedtime has never been this cosy and exciting. Elevate sleep to a whole new level with this fantastic weighted blanket!