OHS Pinsonic Blanket Quilted Bedspread Bed, 200x240cm - Cream

Elevate your cosy moments with the pinsonic embossed throw. This luxurious throw blanket boasts a sophisticated design with a repeating arch impression, adding a touch of texture and style to your space. Crafted with care, the pinsonic technique creates a visually appealing pattern that not only enhances the aesthetic of the throw but also adds an extra layer of warmth and comfort. The cream colour exudes a timeless elegance, making it a versatile addition to any room. Perfect for adding an extra layer to your bed, or snuggling up on chilly evenings, this gorgeous throw combines fashion with functionality.