Highams Cotton Quilted Weighted Blanket 4kg, 125x150cm - Grey

The Highams weighted blanket has been crafted to relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety ADHD. Using revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 4.5 inch pockets and cotton cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable, whilst stimulating the stress points. This Highams sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Available in 2 sizes containing different weights, suitable for adults. Consult your physician for recommended blanket weight, although this is usually between 7-12% of your body weight. Please note: this product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves. WARNING: • This blanket is not recommended for use by persons under the age or 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone suffering from respiratory disorders including asthma or anyone with circulatory issues including diabetes. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the user's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The user must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight.