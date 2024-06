Highams Cotton Quilted Weighted Blanket 6kg, 125x180cm - Grey

The Highams weighted blanket has been crafted to relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety ADHD. Using revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 4.5 inch pockets and cotton cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable, whilst stimulating the stress points. This Highams sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Available in 2 sizes containing different weights means the weighted blanket is suitable for both adults and kids alike. Consult your physician for recommended blanket weight, although this is usually between 7-12% of your body weight. The 4kg blanket is ideal for children, whilst the 8kg weight is suited to adults. Please note: this product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves.