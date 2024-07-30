Marketplace.
OHS Dragonfly Ultra Soft Polar Throw Blanket, 120x150cm - Sage Green

OHS Dragonfly Ultra Soft Polar Throw Blanket, 120x150cm - Sage Green
The dragonfly fleece throw will add a touch of softness and tranquillity to your garden furniture or bedroom. Polar fleece blanket means it's supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively at the end of your bed. It is manufactured using a super soft fleece polyester material and finished with a soft colour palette. This blanket throw over is extremely versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm on those cold and chilly night's. Makes an ideal gift for any occasion.
Soft plush material to snuggle inAdds vibrance to the decor of any roomFoldable travel blanket

