OHS 4 Wheel Hard Shell Travel Luggage Suitcase Set of 3, 77x50x29cm

This suitcase offers versatility in travel with cabin, medium, and large sizes available. The durable hard shell ensures protection for your belongings, while the four-wheel design enhances manoeuvrability. Conveniently, it's also offered as a pack of 3, providing a comprehensive solution for different travel needs. Stylish, functional, and available in multiple sizes, an ideal companion for all your journeys.