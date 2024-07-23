PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Detachable Carrier, Grey

For pet owners always on the move, this PawHut pet stroller is for you. Comfortable and functional, pets will lounge in a soft-padded cart, enjoying the cool breeze flowing through the mesh window. You can remove the compartment to use it as a carrier. Its folding frame ensure effortless storage and portability, so you can take it anywhere. Prioritising safety, there are two safety leashes and dual rear brakes. Put your pet's well-being first, elevating their outdoor experience and yours.