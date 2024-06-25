PawHut Bicycle Dog Trailer - Red | Pet Bike Trailer

Help get your pet out and about, even if they need extra assistance with this dog trailer for bicycle from PawHut. Made with a steel frame that holds up to 30kg in weight, it is built into a spacious and stylish blue and grey design, featuring a roomy interior with weather-proof oxford cloth walls and mesh windows on each side to keep them cool and protected in all weather conditions. With a zip on the front for easy access, a ring for the leash and safety flags and reflectors, the trailer is finished with two 20" rear wheels to ensure a smooth and flawless ride that is capable of dealing with on-road and off-road surfaces. The perfect ride for your pooch and smaller pets.