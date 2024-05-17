PawHut Rain Cover for Dog Stroller Pram Buggy for S XS Dogs, Cats

With this PawHut rain cover, your pet's buggy will be sheltered, even if it's windy or rainy, pets will stay dry, warm and comfortable. Easy to use, just place the cover over the pushchair, then secure it with the hook and loop fastener, so it doesn't flap in the wind. There's a rear opening for pets to get in and out with ease - you don't have to remove it every time. When finished using, take off and fold the cover, ready for the next outing with your pet.