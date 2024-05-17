PawHut Pet Bicycle Trailer Dog Cat Bike Carrier Water Resistant Green

Help get your pet out and about, even if they need extra assistance with this dog trailer for bicycle from PawHut. Made with a steel frame that holds up to 30kg in weight, it is built into a spacious and stylish blue and grey design, featuring a roomy interior with weather-proof oxford cloth walls and mesh windows on each side to keep them cool and protected in all weather conditions. With a zip on the front for easy access, a ring for the leash and safety flags and reflectors, the trailer is finished with two 20" rear wheels to ensure a smooth and flawless ride that is capable of dealing with on-road and off-road surfaces. The perfect ride for your pooch and smaller pets.